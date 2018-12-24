Popular TV historian Snow brings show to Eastbourne

Broadcaster and historian Dan Snow brings his History Hit UK Tour to the Devonshire Park Theatre on May 25.

Dan has a regular ‘history’ slot on The One Show, will share memorable anecdotes from his career as an historian and broadcaster. Audiences are in for an additional treat as the show will have its own exclusive Eastbourne element that will see Dan present historical facts about the town and area.

There will also be a chance at the end of the show to engage with Dan during a 20 minute question and answer session. The son of legendary broadcaster Peter Snow, Dan first hit TV screens in the BAFTA winning series Battlefield Britain but since then has gone on to present shows on a huge variety of subjects from the Armada via the Grand Canyon and taking in the Vikings along the way.

Tickets priced £26 available now to book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call box office on 01323 412000.