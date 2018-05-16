Music, dance, comedy and nostalgia in bumper show

Trapdoor Productions is all about variety entertainment for all ages with their current summer season offering That’s Entertainment! at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

There are performances of That’s Entertainment! every Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 8.15pm. Tickets £8-£40.

This sparkling slice of summer fun is intended to transport audiences back to the Golden Age of Hollywood movies, musicals and beyond. With songs, dances, comedy sketches and a huge helping of nostalgia, That’s Entertainment! aims to have something for everyone.

Featuring Eastbourne’s all round entertainer, Grant Martins, alongside a cast of local professional performers and a delightful youth chorus,