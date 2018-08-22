Moving theatre inspired by life with her brother

He Ain’t Heavy is a poignant, moving and intimate look at growing up with an autistic sibling.

This performance using circus skills and physical theatre comes to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from 23 - 24 October.

It is presented and created by Grania Pickard and Oddly Moving Circus Theatre; in it the audience meets Grania whose younger brother Sean is autistic, has severe learning disabilities and epilepsy. Drawing from her own experiences of growing up in a family with a sibling who faces challenges every day comes this personal and stunningly honest portrayal.

With puppetry, aerial circus skills, audience interaction and storytelling this production presents Sean’s unique take on life and how this has influenced his sister. Last year she decided to “take the plunge” and make her own solo show.

This sensitive subject is handled with deep love for a brother who as Grania herself says: “When people ask me about my brother I usually give them the short answer; he has severe learning disabilities, epilepsy and autism. He Ain’t Heavy is the long answer. As Sean cannot go on a national tour due to a love of routine and no concept of theatre, we are going to bring him into the room in other ways.”

With this project Grania hopes to connect with other siblings of people with special needs and autism, to raise awareness about established groups and support networks, and to give insight into some of her experiences.

Performances on October 23 at 7.30pm and October 24 at 2.30pm. Tickets £10, with £7 tickets for children and students; the Wednesday matinee is a relaxed performance with tickets costing £7. To book call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

