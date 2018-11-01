Let your hair down this Sunday with Rapunzel

Join Jen Pringle in Rapunzel at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday November 4 from 5.30pm.

Having played Dorothy in last year’s APL Theatre’s production of The Wizard of Oz, the popular kids TV presenter from Milkshake! will lead a wonderful cast in this magical story for all the family.

Rapunzel features magical songs, beautiful costumes and scenery, with colourful characters to create an enchanting production.

The show features an exciting mix of familiar songs and original compositions – a fun show is not to be missed. Adults £15, children £13.50, family ticket £48.

