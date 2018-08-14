Images, music and stories from the midst of WW1

Composer, author and presenter Neil Brand returns to Eastbourne on Sunday November 11 with 1918, At Home, At War, from 5pm.

In the 1980s Neil was part of the team that ran the Tivoli Performing Arts Centre and co-wrote and mounted the musicals Easy Money and House of Dreams (winner of the Vivian Ellis prize) at the Devonshire Park Theatre. The Tivoli was where he first accompanied silent films for the Eastbourne Film Society.

During 1918, At Home, At War Neil introduces and accompanies this fascinating programme of films, music, stories and readings from the pivotal year of 1916.

Joined onstage by readers, he invites us into a lost world of wartime activity on the Western and Home fronts – while the soldiers attempt to break the deadlock with the disastrous Battle of the Somme and the first appearance of The Wonder Weapon, The Tank, their wives and families at home are struggling to keep the home fires burning, Tickets £12 from 01323 802020.

