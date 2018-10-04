Gorgeous classic ballet is coming to Eastbourne theatre

Spell-binding classical ballet is coming to the Devonshire Park Theatre when the Russian State Ballet brings two great performances, Giselle and Swan Lake, to Eastbourne.

Giselle will be presented on Friday October 19 at 7.30pm, and Swan Lake on Saturday October 20 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The shows will feature an impressive cast and large live orchestra with over 30 musicians, directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet star Konstantin Uralsky.

Giselle is a frail peasant girl who falls in love with handsome Prince Albrecht who is unfaithful to her. When jealous rivals claim him, the heartbreak is too much to bear. Driven mad by despair, Giselle dies. After her funeral Prince Albrecht visits her grave where spirits of heartbroken women return to take revenge on men by dancing them to death. Only Giselle’s powerful love saves him from this certain death.

Swan Lake meanwhile is the celebrated and haunting tale of a tragic romance in which Odette is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of them turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated – but will his love prove strong enough?

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House is a showcase for Russian cultural traditions, bringing passion and vibrancy of the Russian character to these well-known ballets. Producer Alexej Ignatow said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new challenges, to ensure that our opera and ballet audiences get a chance to experience a wide spectrum of various classic pieces.”

No experience of ballet is needed to enjoy these classics. The sets and costume designs, as well as the informative programmes make the productions accessible and enjoyable. Book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call Box Office on 01323 412000.

