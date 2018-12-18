Fast-paced family musical at the Royal Hippodrome

Secret Santa - The Frost Files is currently under way and showing until January 1 at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

Holly Kringle is a hardworking, young investigative journalist at a small New York magazine – who is looking for next big festive scoop. Aletter from a secret organisation; The Ministry of Mistletoe – requesting her assistance on a top secret mission… Santa has been kidnapped!

The family musical is a fast-paced spectacular featuring a mix of well-known Christmas arrangements and original songs. Tickets - Full Price – £15.50, concession – £15.00, child – £13.50, family (2 + 2) – £48.00. Santa’s Grotto (available as a sundry option when you buy your ticket) £5 per child.