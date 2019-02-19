Cool and funny - poet Luke Wright will perform live Upstairs at The Lamb Inn in Eastbourne

Cool and funny - Luke Wright will perform live Upstairs at The Lamb Inn

Flamboyant, political and riotously funny, Luke creates inventive poems with heart. Part Essex wide boy, part dandy fop, he writes from the sidelines about small-town tragedies and national farce, then performs his work with venom.

Since 2006 he has written and performed nine spoken word shows and two verse plays, touring them to top literary and arts festivals. Alongside his own shows, Luke is John Cooper-Clark’s regular support, performing at venues such as The London Palladium and The Palace Theatre in Manchester. He’s won a 4Talent Award, a Stage Award, a Fringe First Award, a Saboteur Award, and a NFBC short film competition at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

He has received praise from high quarters, Johann Hari, of The Independent, described him as “one of the funniest and most brilliant poets” around, while the great Patti Smith said that his were “cool poems.”

Tickets £8 from onlineticketseller.com or from DC1 Café & Gallery.

