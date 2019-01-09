Comedy line-up for Eastbourne will keep January blues away

Theatre lovers can ward off seasonal depression and the approach of Blue Monday on January 21 with the prospect of booking for glorious comedies coming to Eastbourne as well as the re-opening of the Congress.

The Devonshire Park Theatre welcomes Trail by Laughter (March 5-9); following The Wipers Times, writers Ian Hislop and Nick Newman and The Private Eye team have taken inspiration from real life events again for this new comedy play. William Hone, the forgotten hero of free speech, was a bookseller, publisher and satirist. In 1817, he stood trial for ‘impious blasphemy and seditious libel’ the only crime he had committed was to be funny.

Simon Callow and Jane Asher star in Noel Coward’s bitter-sweet comedy A Song At Twilight (April 1-6) author Sir Hugo Latymer is growing old and haughty attended by his long suffering wife, but with the arrival of an old-flame skeletons could be coming out of the closet.

New comedy Octopus Soup (March 26-30) stars Nick Hancock as insurance consultant Seymour is in last-chance saloon for his career. The cast includes Paul Bradley (Holby City) and Eric Richards (The Bill).

The award winning Stones In His Pockets (May 13-18) heads to the Devonshire Park Theatre as Hollywood descends on rural Ireland turning the lives of those who live there upside down.

At the Congress Theatre there will be The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (April 16-20) from the team behind riotous hit The Play That Goes Wrong. Some tickets are still available for Dara O’Briain (March 28) who brings Voice of Reason to the Congress, but this is likely to sell out soon. Call box office on 01323 412000 or see eastbournetheatres.co.uk for details of shows or to book.

read more: Magicman to hold charity variety show for a heartfelt cause