Cinderella at the Devonshire Park plays on

The family pantomime Cinderella continues at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne where it will play virtually every day until 13 January.

Laura Baldwin who stars as the eponymous Cinders has just been nominated for a prestigious What’s On Stage Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her recent role in the West End cult hit Eugenius.

The show which stars audience favourites, Tucker as the love-lorn Buttons who steals the show with a white jumpsuit and Martyn Knight as one half of the ugliest sisters in the South Marjorie Hardup; has played to packed audiences since it opened. Some performances have sold out but there is availability for most shows, with the best seats available in the post-Christmas period, a perfect way to kick the January blues into touch!

Scott St. Martyn makes his Eastbourne debut as ugly sister Floribunda Hardup in an array of fabulous frocks including a unique take on a G & T and a bathroom outfit which raises both eyebrows and laughter!

Impressionist Hilary O’Neil takes the magical wand as a forgetful Fairy Godmother who has trouble with her rhyming couplets but no problem bringing the house down with her impressions.

There’s traditional thigh slapping a-plenty with Danielle Haywood as Prince’s valet Dandini and Katherine Glover – who many will recognise as Dick from last years’ Dick Whittington – as Prince Charming. A full supporting ensemble of hard working dancers and a youth ensemble cast of students from Deborah Lamb Theatre Arts.

Tickets are priced from £14.50 are still available for most performances but booking is strongly advised. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Cinderella at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne now until 13 January.