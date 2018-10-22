Catch flutist’s first appearance at Opus Theatre

Opus Theatre will welcome outstanding Hastings flutist Daisy Noton in her first appearance at the venue as a solo artist on Saturday November 10. She will be accompanied by well-known pianist Anne Marshall who teaches at the Royal Academy of Music. They will be playing a varied programme of works for the flute and piano, from the 18th century to the present day.

Daisy is just 15 but has already had extensive orchestral experience. She was a member of the National Children’s Orchestra for six years, travelling all around the country. She has played under the baton of Ed Gardner with the Barbican Young Orchestra, and is currently a member of the National Youth Orchestra, with whom she played at the BBC Proms this year under Sir George Benjamin. Other concerts with the NYO this year included Unleashed at the Royal Festival Hall, and Bartok’s Bluebeard’s Castle at the Barbican with Sir Mark Elder conducting.

She has already won numerous prizes as a soloist, including the Hastings Instrumental Championship Trophy in 2015. She made her flute concerto debut in 2014 in Ardingly Chapel, and in 2016 she performed the Mozart G major flute concerto with the Hastings Sinfonia. Earlier this year she was a soloist with the Sussex Concert Orchestra, playing Bach’s B minor suite. She also plays with the Hastings Sinfonia, and was Principal Flute for the International Composers Festival Orchestra last month. She is also an avid composer and won the Royal Opera House London Fanfare competition in 2016.

Daisy manages to combine her growing career as a flutist with her studies at Bedes School, and tuition with Susan Torke at The Royal Academy of Music. Her forthcoming concert at Opus promises to showcase her outstanding technique and musicality. Tickets £10 from www.opustheatre.co.uk, Hastings Information Centre, or on the door.

read more: X Factor Talent in Green Day musical American Idiot coming to Eastbourne