A memorable panto from the Spotlight Players

The Spotlight Players gave their all to their latest pantomime offering, “Sinbad the Sailor”.

This particular adventure of Sinbad focused on how our nautical hero (a dashing Sharon Bignell) thwarted the evil magician, Mephisto t made y a delightful “Genie in the Bottle” while Ben Russell proved his mettle as a saucy and well-padded Dame, mum to our intrepid hero. Matthew Gould, as lovable reformed pirate Black-Eyed Pete, kept the audience guessing as to whose side he was really on, and Milena Kavulokova, won everyone’s hearts as cute monkey, Macho.

As usual, the spectacular props and scenery were made by Barry Parks, who also had a cameo role as a slave trader in Cairo Market. Kay Mark’s beautiful costumes, Wendy Hammond on piano, with guitarist Hall Duangnil and drummer Kevin Hammond and Natasha Gardener’s choreography all combined to making director Jane Mortland’s debut production a memorable one in the Spotlight annals”