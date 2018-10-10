A great event in support of Eastbourne Mencap group

Eastbourne Mencap will present their very own show at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Wednesday October 17.

The Super Singalong Musical Extravaganza features well-known songs from favourite musical theatre hits. Featuring on stage, eight members of the Mencap Drama class and a supporting cast from the rest of their group this is sure to be an entertaining and heartwarming show.

With numbers from Hairspray, Grease, and Annie to name a few, the group will perform with backing from The Trapdoor Theatre School students. Please come and support this local group and sing along with them. Tickets £8-10 on 01323 802020, or www.royalhippodrome.com.

read more: Former judge Arlene Phillips with reaction to that Strictly Kiss