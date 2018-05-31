A great comic & family favourite comes to town

Popular TV entertainer Brian Conley is performing at the Royal Hippodrome on June 8 as part of his new amusingly-titled tour: Still The Greatest Entertainer – In His Price Range.

He will be performing brand new comedy, sketches and songs, alongside some of his best known and loved retrospective material from the stage and screen.

Brian’sTV career has seen him win multiple awards including a National Television Award for Most Popular Television Performer; star in the British Comedy Award winning sitcom Time After Time (ITV); host the ‘most-watched light entertainment programme’ (The Sunday Times) The Brian Conley Show (ITV); present the Royal Variety Performance (ITV and BBC) an impressive five times and appear as a performer a further six times; star in the popular ITV sitcom, The Grimleys.

He has also be performed in front of an invited audience of celebrity guests with ITV’s An Audience With…, joining a list of stars including Billy Connelly, Elton John and Dame Edna Everage; presented the BBC National Lottery game show, We’ve Got Your Number; and hosted Sky Television’s quiz show Timeline and presented two series of BBC One’s, The TV That Made Me, He debuted in musical theatre with the lead role in Me and My Girl, before going on to cement his reputation with the Olivier Award-winning Jolson at the Victoria Palace Theatre, where his performance as Al Jolson also saw him secure a personal Olivier Award nomination.

He went on to win a TMA Award for Best Musical Performance for his role in the What’s On Stage Award-winning Music Man and star in the acclaimed Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Olivier Award-winning Hairspray and Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s Barnum and Oliver!

All tickets for the Royal Hippodrome show are £25. Call the box office 01323 802020 www.royalhippodrome.com