The Vamps announce Brighton Centre concert

The Vamps have announced that Brighton will be part of their Four Corners UK & Ireland 2019 Tour.

Tickets to the concert on Friday, May 31, 2019 go on sale in three weeks time on Saturday, July 28.

They will be joined on the tour by pop-rock trio New Hope Club (all dates) and rising star HRVY (*selected dates).

However, fans do not need to wait that long for a Vamps fix as their highly anticipated new album Night & Day (Day Edition) will be released next Friday (July 13).

The Vamps – made up of Brad Simpson (Vocals, Guitar), James McVey (Guitar), Connor Ball (Bass) and Tristan Evans (Drums) – are one of the most successful British bands, achieving a huge amount of success and acclaim all over the globe.

They have picked up over 2 billion streams globally and have 8.4 million monthly listeners and 1.7 million followers on Spotify. They are also one of the most watched artists on YouTube, with over 600 million video views.

Tickets for the Brighton gig will go on sale at 10am on Saturday, July 28, and start from £12.50.

To book, call the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 8471515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk

