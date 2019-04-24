The Haven Players tackle the 39 Steps at Stone Cross Memorial Hall

The Haven Players this weekend present their version of the challenging and much-loved classic The 39 Steps at Stone Cross Memorial Hall.

Based on John Buchan’s novel and Alfred Hitchcock’s film thriller, this hilarious comedy stars just six actors playing 139 roles which makes for some seriously fast-paced fun.

They are Michael Bale as Richard Hannay, Wendy Stubbs as Annabelle/Margaret/Pamela, and clowns Emma Pierssene, Zara Sear, Jess Hack and Tracy Felstead.

Director Charisse Goddard has given the play a fresh perspective with a black box set while the production team had its work cut out as the props list included a steam locomotive and vintage fighter planes. Find out how they delivered on Friday April 26 at 7.30pm, and Saturday April 27 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets £10 for adults, and £7 under-16s, available at www.havenplayers.com or 01323 767816.

Andy Bennett commented: “We hope you’ll come and join us for this spring spectacular. Monty Python meets Hitchcock meets Benny Hill. Hang on folks it’s quite ride!”

read more: Dinosaurs at the Congress Theatre this weekend