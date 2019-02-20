Young talent continues to dazzle on EMAF stage

The 2019 Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival opened in early February but there is still chance to see its young performers shine.

EMAF is a competitive festival held annually, and was originally founded in 1961. The aims of the festival are to help to promote and encourage the study and practice of the arts of music, dance, speech and drama in all their branches.

Speech, drama and dance classes will be held until Sunday February 24 at the Causeway School, Larkspur Drive, BN23 8EJ Langney. There is a free car park and buses stop right outside the school. Tickets can be bought on the EMAF website or purchased on site with cash only, costing £5 adults per session, and £3.50 children.

