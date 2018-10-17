Watch out for new music from Life As Surface Noise

Well-known local musicians Blu and Skreen have been working together as Life As Surface Noise and next week sees the release of their four track EP The Night Watchman.

Blu and Skreen are more widely known for their work with the Cuban Boys (top five UK Single, winners of the John Peel Festive 50) and as The Beatbox Saboteurs, but they have always enjoyed creating something more than a three-minute ‘disposable pop song.’

Recording as Life As Surface Noise, this new project sees them embracing their penchant for experimentation through the crafting of sonic textures and sound manipulation, coupled with spoken word and environmental field recordings, in a dark atmosephere of mystery and suspense.

The Night Watchman on House Of Beauty Records is due for release on Thursday October 25; only one vinyl copy will be available but there will also be CD and download formats. For more info go to www.lasn.co.uk.

