Two chances to catch some summer jazz performances

Con Brio presents an evening of summer jazz at the 1901 Jazz Lounge and Blues Kitchen on Eastbourne Pier this coming Saturday (June 2).

From 6pm to 9pm the instrument-swapping and genre-hopping band are set to give some great jazz standards their own special Con Brio treatment – whether it be gypsy jazz, soul, blues, rock’n’roll, reggae or swing.

Expect a ‘sunshine-jazz’ feel to proceedings. Entry is free.

The following day, (Sunday June 3), Con Brio will be appearing at Music In The Park in Huggetts Lane Recreational Ground (see page 63) at 12:30 pm.

This free celebration of local music will feature local bands and takes place from 11.30 am until 5pm.

Postcode for satnav users: BN22 0LZ

Pictured from left to right are John Purcell (piano and tenor sax), Anna Purcell (vocals, piano and ukulele), Callum Mulholland (guitar) and Eleanor Drinkall (double bass and bass guitar).