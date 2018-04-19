The songs of Kate Bush for just one marvellous night

The songs of Kate Bush will resound around the Devonshire Park Theatre as Rachel Sinetta brings Wuthering Heights: The Music of Kate Bush to Eastbourne for one night only on May 2.

Featuring Rachel’s exceptional vocal expression, supported by The Rubber Band, the show captures the magic of Kate Bush’s work from early albums such as the The Kick Inside through to Aerial and recreates the atmosphere and ethereal qualities which surround many of the much-loved compositions.

Kate Bush became the first woman to top the UK charts with a self-penned song. This was the start of ‘firsts’ for Kate Bush who then in the 1980s became the first British female solo artist to top the UK album charts and the first to enter the album charts directly at number 1.

Experience it at the Devonshire Park Theatre on

Wednesday 2 May, 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced £26 and available at eastbournetheatres.co.uk