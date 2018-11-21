Ten great things to do in Eastbourne - from Friday November 23

1. Music. Enjoy latin flavours and rhythms from Los Twangueros Duo at Printers Playhouse on Friday November 23 from 9pm.

2. Adult panto. The Market Theatre company is back in Eastbourne with latest adult panto Hansel & Gretel Go Down In The Woods, with performances at the Royal Hippdrome Theatre on Friday November 23 and Saturday November 24 from 8pm. With a minimum of set, props and costume the fearless company of three actors keep you entertained with the raunchy plot and endless innuendo. Tickets £17/£18.

Celtic Fiddles at Hailsham Pavilion

3. Music. Eastbourne Choral Society will hold a Remembrance concert on Saturday November 24 from 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church in Grange Road to mark the centenary of the end of WW1. This will include Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man, and Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem. ECS, conducted by John Hancorn, will be joined by soloist Briony Lambert (mezzo-soprano), Nick Houghton (organ) and The Eastbourne Chamber Ensemble. Tickets £12 are available from the Tourist Information Centre, www.wegottickets.com or on the door. Further details: www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

4. Music. A talented group of musicians led by Tony Jacobs will be celebrating The Sinatra Years at The East Dean Village Hall on Saturday November 24 at 7.30pm Tickets £15. They play all over the country and visited Eastbournes` Cavendish Hotel last year. Details from 01323 423137.

5. Folk. The Celtic Fiddle Festival comes to Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday November 24 at 7.30pm. Described as some of the finest folk violinists anywhere in the world, The Celtic Fiddle Festival celebrates the violin in all its globe-trotting variations. Fiddlers include Ireland’s Kevin Burke , Scotland’s Charlie McKerron, from Sean Connery’s favourite band, Capercaillie and Christian Lemaître from Brittany, France. Along with acclaimed guitarist Nicholas Quéméner from Brittany, the musicians combine their talents, musical traditions, and spontaneous humour to ensure an evening of dazzling energy and subtle grace. Seats £22.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk

6. Music. Printers Playhouse in Grove Road will host The Pilgrim Mothers Session on Saturday November 24 from 9pm. The hugely popular Pilgrim Mothers return with lots of special guests for a great evening of tunes and stories. Free.

Heartstone at Eastbourne Curzon cinema

7. Film. For its last presentation before the New Year the Eastbourne Film Society turns to a film from Iceland, Heartstone. This will be screened on Wednesday November 28 at the Curzon Cinema with seats for the public as usual. As one might expect of a film made in Iceland, Heartstone features impressive colour photography of the landscape although the picture it gives of life there is often an uncomfortable one. Heartstone is one of those films which captures the essence of the place where it was made - in this case a community in a decidedly rural area - but at the same time has a relevance that is universal. Central to this piece is a portrait of contemporary adolescence and the focus is on two boys who are best friends and on the two girls who are attracted to them. Written and directed by Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson who was born in Reykjavik in 1982, Heartstone is a first feature but one that portrays a world that he knows from the inside. The fact that one of the boys has a homophobic father but is coming to recognise his own homosexuality adds to the difficulties of adolescence as shown here. Taking a wide-ranging view, Heartstone provides a serious portrait of what it can mean to be an adolescent today.

8. Jazz. Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne on Wednesday November 28 hosts a jazz quartet unlike any other led by Mark Cherrie, a steel pannist. With over 30 years of playing experience, as well as a separate career writing music for TV & film, Mark brings something unique to the jazz world. Tickets are £10 on the door at the Fisherman’s Club on Royal Parade on the night, or buy online at www.WeGotTickets.com. The music starts at 8pm.

9. Comedy. Eastbourne Comedy Club is back at Printers Playhouse on Thursday November 29 from 8.30pm, with acts introduced by regular compere Jim Grant. Free,

10. Film Festival. Crossing The Screen 2018 is a film festival running in Eastbourne from Thursday November 29 until Sunday December 2. The line-up includes 70 short films and eight feature films from 42 countries selected to be showcased in competition. Screenings at the Towner Art Gallery, the Belgian Café and the Hart Pub. Info from crossingthescreen.org.