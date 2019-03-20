Sussex Song Makers will shine with music and poetry at the Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne

On Friday April 5 at 2.30pm, the Sussex Song Makers directed by Elizabeth Muir-Lewis will perform at the Towner Art Gallery.

The concert will feature the music of Purcell, William Byrd and the songs of Frank Bridge and Benjamin Britten.

For one hour the audience can bask in the lovely sounds of 10 fine singers, performing ensembles, duets and trios and solos, but also poems by Walter De La Mare and Dylan Thomas. Tickets £8.

Elizabeth commented: “This combination of poetry and song is what has set this group apart.” The Sussex Song Makers will this summer take part in the Bexhill Festival of Music at St Peters Church and the Manor Barn.

