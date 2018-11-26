Nicola Benedetti joins symphony orchestra’s winter line-up

Queen’s Medal for Music winner Nicola Benedetti MBE is one of the stars of the Royal Tunbridge Wells Symphony Orchestra’s winter programme of concerts at the town’s magnificent Assembly Hall.

Nicola and the orchestra will perform Bizet’s L’Arlesienne Suite No 2, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No 2, Ravel’s Pavane pour une Infante Defunte and Cesar Franck’s Symphony in D Minor on Sunday, December 2.

Nicola is one of the most sought-after violinists of her generation and collaborates with symphony orchestras across the world including London, New York, Leipzig, Los Angeles and Chicago.

On Sunday, February 3, internationally renowned pianist Aleksandar Djermanovic plays Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No 4 in A and Brahms’ Piano Concerto No 1 in D Minor, accompanied by the orchestra conducted by Neil Thomson.

This is followed on Sunday, March 3, by solo clarinettist Katherine Lacey who has played at the BBC Proms, tours Europe and the Far East and combines her orchestra role with solo and chamber performances.

She will play Walton’s Facade, Viner’s Sleeping Gomatz, Arnold’s Clarinet Concerto and Dvorak’s Symphony No 9 in E Minor with the orchestra conducted by George Vass.

And the winter programme concludes with Hooray for Hollywood, a celebration of wonderful scores that Hollywood composers have written for some of our post popular films, under the baton of RTWSO conductor Roderick Dunk, also with a stellar international reputation.

This concert will include music from Harry Potter, Indiana Jones,Schindler’s List, Ben Hur, Lawrence of Arabia, The Godfather, the Batman films and takes place on Sunday, April 7.

For more details about times and prices please call 01892 530613/532072 or visit www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk.

