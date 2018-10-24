New music from acclaimed musician Ben Westwood

Eastbourne singer songwriter Ben Westwood has released single Lady Of The River showcasing an upbeat sound ahead of his new album.

The track blends pop, rock and blues and tells the story of an obsessive love affair. The video was filmed in Sussex at the river Ouse and has already chalked up over 5k views.

Lady Of The River has a jazz-rock feel, and is a commentary “on the craziness of the world at present.”

Ben said: “We had a lot of fun making these new songs and it was a deliberate departure from the previous work. My album last year was a very intense, personal project. I’m very proud of it, but it’s time to move forward and the more upbeat songs I’ve been writing reflect that.” Ben’s 2017 album Sing Like Your Life Depends On It came out of the loss of his wife and he worked in partnership with bereavement charities attracting national attention. For more go to www.benwestwoodmusic.com.