New album from Eastbourne singer songwriter Ben Westwood

Eastbourne singer songwriter Ben Westwood releases new album Coming Up For Air on March 1, following the success of single Lady Of The River.

The album of 12 original songs blends blues, rock, jazz and folk influences with tropical flavours.

Ben comments: “The album is about bouncing back from tough times. My previous album was very intense and but this one has an upbeat feel with more eclectic influences.”

Lead single Lady Of The River has received widespread airplay and the video, filmed in Sussex at the river Ouse, has received over 15,000 views. Proving just as popular is Howling, a jazz-rock song.

I Will Catch You was written for his daughter, and there is a reworked jazz version of his song Falling, as well as an irreverent bossanova Sucking On A Mango and reggae-rock fusion Drifter.

Ben played to a packed Printers Playhouse this month and has an album launch gig at Eastbourne’s Crown and Anchor on Friday March 15. He is also playing at Magnificent Motors in May.

Ben Westwood’s 2017 album Sing Like Your Life Depends On It, in partnership with bereavement charities, attracted widespread media coverage. He was a finalist in the Open Mic competition, received a commendation in an international songwriting contest, and has played at venues across the south-east, including the Brighton Dome and Ronnie Scott’s.

To find out more visit benwestwoodmusic.com or benwestwoodmusic on FB.

