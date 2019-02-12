Legendary American songwriter Jimmy Webb will dazzle in Rye

Rye International Jazz And Blues Festival will host An Evening With Jimmy Webb showcasing one of the most celebrated songwriters of our generation.

Multiple Grammy-winning songwriter Webb is the genius behind many hit records such as Wichita Lineman, By The Time I Get To Phoenix and Rhinestone Cowboy, all of which were recorded by iconic American country artist Glen Campbell.

Jimmy also wrote the classic MacArthur Park which was recorded by famous actor Richard Harris, which has subsequently been recorded and released by countless other artists, including Donna Summer.

This latest announcement completes the last of three special eclectic spring concerts taking place in St Mary’s church in Rye. Other confirmed artists taking part in the series include the Godfather of Brazilian music and bossa nova Sergio Mendes on Friday May 3 and the highly acclaimed American jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux on Saturday May 4.

Jimmy Webb travels from New York to perform in Rye for the first time on Sunday May 5 from 7.30pm and will be joined by two special guests, multi award-winning jazz singer-songwriters Ian Shaw and Liane Carroll.

Festival favourites Ian and Liane will play a combined opening set on the evening and will perform with Jimmy later in his show where they will demonstrate their own distinctive and individual songwriting and singing prowess.

Ian Bowden, the festival director commented; “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be presenting Jimmy, Ian and Liane in concert. This unique landmark show is the first in a number of concerts that the festival will be presenting to celebrate the true art songwritting in 2019.”

An Evening With Jimmy Webb and his new literary memoir The Cake And The Rain, gives fans of his music a unique connection to their favourite songs, revealing the stories behind his hits and a career trajectory that took a teen preacher’s son from a farm town in Oklahoma and there will be the opportunity for you to purchase a signed copy of Jimmy’s memoire on the evening of the concert.

Visit www.ryejazz.com for booking and more information.

