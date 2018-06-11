Four classical musicians who come over all Klezmer-ish

Klezmer-ish is what happens when four classically trained musicians and members of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra let their hair down, explore a wide range of music from travelling people across the world, and fuse it all together into their own sound.

They bring their unique artistry and style to the Old Chapel, in Alfriston, on Sunday July 1 from 8pm.

The group takes its primary inspiration and name from the old klezmer music of Eastern Europe. The result is an organic fusion of everything from Russian dances, joyous drinking songs and Hungarian gypsy bravado, blended with Dixieland, early jazz and swing and a vibe reminiscent of the Hot Club De France sounds of Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt.

Concettina Del Vecchio is the principal violinist of the RLPO and will play violin and piano accordion at the Old Chapel, Rob Shepley is the RLPO’s principal viola, playing guitar and violin, and Thomas Verity and Marcel Becker will be on clarinets and double bass.

Join them on a musical journey through klezmer, tango, salsa, gypsy jazz and Irish fiddle music.

The concert is part of the International Summer Season of Music at the Old Chapel and will be preceded at 7.15pm by a wine reception and a chance to see some of artwork currently on show at the nearby gallery including those of abstract painter Gina Southgate, who is known for her live paintings at music concerts. Tickets £18.50 from 01323 841414.