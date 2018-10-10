Faure Requiem with Phoenix Choir

Phoenix Choir will be performing Fauré’s much loved requiem to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day 0n Sunday November 11 at 5.30pm.

All singers are warmly invited to join them for this special Remembrance Concert.

There will be three rehearsals on Wednesdays October 24 and 31, and November 7 as well as a rehearsal prior to the concert.

These will also incorporate a few additional well-known pieces to complete the programme.

The rehearsals are at the choir’s usual venue - All Saints’ church hall, in Grange Road, Eastbourne, with the concert being in the church.

The cost to singers for the whole event is £18 plus music hire. Please be advised that there are limited places for sopranos.

The concert itself will not be ticketed but there will be a retiring collection with a donation being made to the charity Help For Heroes. For more details and to book a place please visit the website and contact Fiona Evans via the mail box. www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk.

