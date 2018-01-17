Expect twinkle, tunes and more from The Bachelors

Bringing old-school charm, classic pop songs and a few decades of showbiz gossip are Dec and Con, The Bachelors, who will entertain at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Wednesday February 21 at 2pm.

The brothers have been a part of the music industry so long that they know all the secrets and have so many stories to tell, and their fans know they will hear so much more than greatest hits.

Founded in 1957, The Bachelors outsold The Beatles in 1964 and 1965 and they still hold the record for the biggest TV audience ever at The London Palladium. One of their biggest fans is the Pope with them recently recording a special version of I Believe.

They had two gold records in 2008 and constantly tour world-wide, with now fewer than 18 chart hits, 22 million sales and have now released their 76th album Swinging Bachelors.

Tickets cost £13.50 and are available from the box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.