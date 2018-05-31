Ensemble’s concert at St Nicolas Church, Pevensey

Eastbourne-based Polyphony Vocal Ensemble will be giving a concert at St Nicolas, Pevensey at 7pm on Saturday (June 2).

They will present a varied selection of theatrical, modern, folk, sacred and thought provoking songs, including Hallelujah, Whistle Down the Wind, and Ave Maria. Tickets will cost £8 and can be purchased at the door. Wine and soft drinks will be available during the interval. Churchwarden Simon Sargent said: “We are very grateful to Polyphony Vocal Ensemble for putting on this concert, with its appealing programme, in aid of the church. Now that the building has been so beautifully restored, regular fundraising is essential to maintain it in good condition.” The church has recently completed £500,000 restoration. .programme over the past decade.