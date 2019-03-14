Eastbourne Music and Arts Festival at the Birley Centre this weekend

Catch the young talented performers of Eastbourne Music And Arts Festival as they take to the stage at The Birley Centre this weekend.

Music is in the spotlight at the event on Saturday March 16 and Sunday March 17.

The Eastbourne Music & Arts Festival is a competitive festival held annually in Eastbourne, and was originally founded in 1961. The aims of the festival are to help to promote and encourage the study and practice of the Arts of Music, Dance, Speech and Drama in all their branches.

Sessions cost £5 per adult, £3.50 per child, or all day £10 adult and £3.50 per child.

