Deeply personal performance in 3rd year of Lapwing Music Festival in Cuckmere Haven

Celebrating its third year, The Lapwing Music Festival returns to Cuckmere Haven from August 31-September 2.

Festival director Anthony Albrecht said: “Four outstanding artists will perform in the magical setting of the Coastguard Cottages, Cuckmere Haven, one of the most stunning places in the UK. This year we are expanding to a beautiful marquee with views of the cottages, the Cuckmere Valley and the cliffs of the Seven Sisters. Only 60 tickets are available for each of these incredibly intimate recitals. Profits will be donated to the Cuckmere Haven SOS campaign, which seeks to save the iconic cottages from coastal erosion.

Manu Delago at Lapwing Festival SUS-180726-161749001

“Lapwing has an established tradition of hosting renowned solo artists to present deeply personal recitals. Maya Youssef is a Syrian virtuoso instrumentalist, hailed as the queen of the qanun. Manu Delago is a unique and innovative performer specialising in the Swiss hang drum who appears regularly alongside Björk and Anoushka Shankar. Lea Desandre is an exquisite mezzo soprano in demand across Europe, and will be accompanied by Thomas Dunford, a rock star of the lute, who will also present a concert of solo Bach from his latest album.

“The festival features an exclusive world-premiere screening of Manu Delago’s 30-minute film Parasol Peak, a delicious buffet lunch of local produce on Sunday with guest speaker, author Juliet Nicolson, and the chance to learn more about the environmental and historical significance of this stunning location from representatives of the Sussex Wildlife Trust and Cuckmere Haven SOS. We look forward to welcoming people to Cuckmere Haven to help save one of the iconic views of England.”

The programme this year has: Maya Youssef - qanun - Friday, August 31, 7.30pm; Manu Delago - hang drums - Saturday September 1, 3pm and 7.30pm; Lea Desandre (with Thomas Dunford) – mezzo soprano - Sunday, September 2, 3pm; Thomas Dunford - lute - Sunday, September 2, 7.30pm.

Recital tickets £40. under-16s £5; festival pass £175 (four concerts and lunch). Tickets include drinks and canapés. Buffet lunch £35, Sunday, September 2, 12.30pm.

Lapwing Festival 2018 SUS-180726-150658001

