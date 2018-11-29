Christmas starts right here with Meads Magic

Light up your Christmas spirit with Meads Magic on Friday November 30 - the event promises fun for all the family.

Meads Street will host a traditional festive street market offering seasonal goodies from 2.30pm. The stalls include arts and crafts along with foodie treats. The resident shops will be running competitions and special promotions, and late night opening during the event.

Youngsters will love to see Santa and his elves arriving at the grotto with a procession along the high street at 4.30pm.

Local school choirs will be involved in entertaining the crowds with Christmas carols from 4pm. Hot food will be available from all the cafes and restaurants but there will be additional popular street food. The pubs will be getting involved and putting on entertainment for the evening. Taking to the stage at the Ship is Lipsticks and Beatniks. Meads Magic issupporting You Raise Me Up this year and all proceeds from the event will go to the charity. Photo by Mark Dimmock.

