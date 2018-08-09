Celebrating the hits of The Supremes and Cliff Richard

Tributes at Eastbourne Bandstand this weekend feature Motown gold and the Peter Pan Of Pop.

On Friday August 11 from 8pm The Arrindell Sisters will dazzle in their tribute to The Supremes in their Spirit Of Soul And Motown show. The sisters will bring their fun, sassy and elegant vibe to the stage with disco, funk and jazz added in for good measure.

On Saturday August 12 from 8pm, reproducing the sounds and the moves of one of our most enduring performers, Jimmy Jemain and The Undercover Shadows pay tribute to Cliff Richard. Tickets cost £7.95 in advance (child £5.95) and doors open 7pm. For more information and booking visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk.

