Celebrate Wham! and George Michael at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre

The Best of Wham! is coming to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on April 19.

Featuring all the hits, a few B side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs and starring Ben Evans as George Michael.

Wham! sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and eleven top ten hits.

They featured in the Live Aid concert of 1985 and were the first western pop group to ever tour in China, and were one of the most popular bands of the 80s.

Tickets £26.00 (inc £1 booking fee), box office: 01323 412000