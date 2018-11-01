British blues at Hailsham Pavilion from Dave Kelly

Classic blues music at its finest will be delivered to Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday November 17 by The Dave Kelly Blues Band.

Dave along with Paul Jones was a founding member of the Blues Band some 30 odd years ago and these days is considered one of the best vocalists and slide guitarists on the live circuit.

It was his sister, the late Jo-Ann Kelly, who in the 1960s first opened his ears to the blues and in those early years he played with some of the greats, including Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Sun House and John Lee Hooker.

Dave comes to the Pavilion with his own band, made up of Blues Band and family members, including Pete Emery, Jo-Anne’s husband, his two sons, Sam on drums, and Homer on bass, and the sensational Lou Stonebridge on keyboards.

Support comes from the Blue Fingers, who played at the Pavilion earlier in the year sharing the stage with Dr Feelgood. Performance starts 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

