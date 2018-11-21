Bourne Chorus in Christmas mood with concert in Eastbourne’s Christ Church

Award-winning local harmony group Bourne Chorus will be kicking off Christmas festivities with a seasonal programme rich in traditional songs and carols - along with some quirky and fun arrangements of much-loved music.

The concert will be performed at Christ Church in Seaside on Sunday December 2 at 2.30pm. Bourne Chorus has a loyal audience which regularly supports events and presents music to appeal to a wide range of people.

Tickets £10 (£5 for under-16s) from the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, or https://ticketsource.co.uk/bournechorus or 07799116653.

