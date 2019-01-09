Born to play folk - Ben Paley is in Eastbourne for live gig

The Lamb Folk Club features the dazzling talents of Ben Paley and Tab Hunter when it next meets on Wednesday January 16.

Born in London, Ben was surrounded by traditional music from the outset; his father Tom was one of the great figures of the American folk revival and his mother singer Claudia and step-father writer Ron Gould were all enormous influences.

At six years old, Ben began playing the fiddle, taking formal violin lessons as well as learning traditional tunes and taking his place in the musical life of his family. When he was 9, they moved to Morganton, North Carolina, where Ben began to learn about harmony, improvisation, and playing with others, and where he had the enormous privilege of studying with renowned Nashville session musician Jim Buchanan. Three years later Ben and his family returned to England, and he discovered Swedish fiddle music and punk rock. Some years later still he washed up in Brighton, hanging out at Irish sessions, busking, touring, playing recording sessions, festivals and folk-clubs

Playing a range of beautiful and energetic music from Ireland, Sweden, America and Eastern Europe, Ben will be joined on stage by guitarist Tab Hunter whose lightening-fast flatpicking is the perfect foil for Ben’s fluid bowing style.

All are welcome and admission is £7 on the door with students and under 16s at half price. The doors open at 7.30pm, and the number for enquiries is 01323 728268.

