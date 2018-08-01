Amazing artists will be part of Lapwing Festival in the “magical” setting of Cuckmere Haven

The Lapwing Music Festival in Cuckmere Haven is a unique event celebrating its third year in 2018.

Four outstanding artists will perform in the magical setting of the Coastguard Cottages.

Manu Delago at Lapwing Festival SUS-180726-161749001

Director Anthony Albrecht said: “This year we are expanding to a beautiful marquee with views of the cottages, the Cuckmere Valley and the cliffs of the Seven Sisters. Only 60 tickets are available for each of these incredibly intimate recitals. Profits will be donated to the Cuckmere Haven SOS campaign, which seeks to save the cottages from coastal erosion.

“Lapwing has an established tradition of hosting renowned solo artists to present deeply personal recitals. Our line-up of performers this year is truly exceptional. Maya Youssef is a Syrian virtuoso instrumentalist, hailed as ‘the queen of the qanun.’ Manu Delago is a unique and innovative performer specialising in the Swiss hang drum who appears regularly alongside Björk and Anoushka Shankar. Lea Desandre is an exquisite mezzo soprano in demand across Europe, and will be accompanied by Thomas Dunford, a ‘rockstar’ of the lute, who will also present a concert of solo Bach from his latest album on the Alpha label.

The festival features an exclusive world-premiere screening of Manu Delago’s 30-minute film Parasol Peak, a delicious buffet lunch of local produce on Sunday with a guest speaker, and the chance to learn more about the environmental and historical significance of this stunning location from Sussex Wildlife Trust and Cuckmere Haven SOS. Maya Youssef will perform on Friday August 31 at 7.30pm, Manu Delago on Saturday September 1, at 3pm and 7.30pm, Lea Desandre on Sunday September 2 at 3pm, and Thomas Dunford on Sunday September 2, at 7.30pm

Recital tickets £40, includes drinks and canapés; buffet lunch tickets £35, www.lapwingfestival.com.