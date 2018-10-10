Aled Jones Charity Concert next spring in Eastbourne

Singer and presenter Aled Jones, who found fame aged just 12 with Christmas hit Walking In The Air from The Snowman movie, will head up a charity concert at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre next spring.

All profits from the event on Saturday April 6 will go to WellChild UK and tickets costing £24 have already gone on sale.

Aled will be joined by singer Faryl Smith from Britain’s Got Talent, Classical Reflection from BBC1 show The Voice, and popular local choir Concentus.

Aled has been a household name since the 1980s and will always be remembered as one of most successful boy sopranos ever. He made his professional debut performing in Handel’s Oratorio on BBC2 and BBCR3. By the time he recorded Walking In The Air in 1985 he had already released 12 albums. Aled went on to perform in musicals such as Joseph, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and White Christmas.

On TV he has presented programmes such as Songs of Praise, Escape to the Country, and ITV’s breakfast show Daybreak.He was also in the second series of Strictly Come Dancing and became a semi-finalist. On BBCR2 he has presented Good Morning Sunday and Friday Night is Music Night, and his own Sunday morning show on Classic FM.

The WellChild charity aims to give seriously ill children the best chance to thrive at home with their families by providing practical and emotional support to enable them to leave hospital quicker and return home.

