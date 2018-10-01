A Sunday afternoon of latin groove from John Lake Trio with live gig in Alfriston

The John Lake Trio will play the music of Michel Camilo at St Andrew’s Church in Alfriston on Sunday October 14 from 3pm.

Michel Camilo is a master of latin jazz piano and his compositions and re-styling of latin jazz standards are classics of the style.

This concert will be an exploration of some of the earlier compositions which established Camilo as an international artist combined with some of his interpretations of classic pieces such as Chick Corea’s Armanda Rhumba, and a few originals written by John Lake.

The concert will provide a contrast of lively latin rhythms with highly melodic and sentimental ballads, and this will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the church’s fantastic baby grand piano played by John Lake with Simon Cambers on drums and Matt Casterton on bass.

Admission is free with a retiring collection in aid of St Andrew’s Restoration Appeal.

