A festive concert with Five Star Swing

Jazzing up those jingle bells

Hosted by the White Rock Theatre, the fun show features Five Star Swing as seen at London’s Leicester Square Theatre and BBC Children In Need. The band has also been part of Dame Vera Lynn’s charity events, was in Military Wives fundraising for Help for Heroes, and played for the ITV Strictly Dance Fever finalists’ party.

This festive performance will include all those favourite Christmas songs but given the dynamic Big Band treatment with gems from Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and Nat King Cole.

Local double bassist Andy Wall who tours with the band said: “ I’m excited to be bringing the big band version of all these classic Christmas songs back to my hometown. “

Also featured is Simone from the Ivy Benson Orchestra, and Chris Smith (Jnr) who is composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band, Herb Miller Big Band (Glenn’s brother), plus Tony Bennett’s trombonist.

The show starts 7.30pm; tickets £24 from www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.

