Meet friendly dinosaurs this weekend in Eastbourne

Perfect for little ones is Dinosaur World Live at the Congress Theatre.

There are shows on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 at 11am and 2pm.

Children over the age of three will love this entertaining show full of prehistoric beasts. Daughter of palaeontologists, Miranda (Lucy Varney) grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Miranda and her Dinosaur World Live team present a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including everyone’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Tickets £14 from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

