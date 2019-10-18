Mamma Mia! International show set for a summer Eastbourne run

Next summer Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre welcomes the popular feel-good musical Mamma Mia! for a bumper two-week run.

The production will be part of an international tour which stops off in the Sunshine Coast from August 25 to September 5.

Mamma Mia!

It marks the 20th anniversary of the show which premiered in London in April 1999.

Mamma Mia is Judy Craymer’s vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll. To date, it has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China, and the eight longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

Mamma Mia continues to thrill audiences in London’s West End at the Novello Theatre where it celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008.

Chris Jordan, theatre director said, “We are very excited that Mamma Mia! is coming to Eastbourne for the first time ever.

“We’re sure the Eastbourne sun will shines so audiences can keep the feeling of being in sun-drenched Greece after seeing the show!”

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson andBjörn Ulvaeus, written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

Judy Craymer, creator and Producer of Mamma Mia!, said: “It’s a truly heart-warming story and we can’t wait to celebrate the wonderful music of ABBA with the audiences of Eastbourne!’

The show will run at 7.30pm, with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm

Tickets go on sale at 10am Monday 21 October (10am Friday 18 October pre-sale to groups 10+ and Mama Mia fans) and are priced from £32 with selected concessions.

Box Office 01323 412000 eastbournetheatres.co.uk