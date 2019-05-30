Lesley Joseph returns as Miss Hannigan in Annie at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph will return to the role of Miss Hannigan in Annie at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, this summer.

The smash hit production by Michael Harrison and David Ian will be at the venue from Tuesday to Saturday, August 13-17.

It also stars Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, Richard Meek as Rooster, Jenny Gayner as Lily and Carolyn Maitland as Grace Farrell, as well as a full supporting cast.

A spokesperson said: “Lesley is best known for playing ‘Dorien Green’ in the hugely successful sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson.

“They recorded more than 100 episodes over a period of nine years and returned to our screens in 2014 for a further three series. Lesley most recently appeared as Frau Blucher in the West End production of the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Her other theatre credits include Miss Hannigan in Annie at the West End’s Victoria Palace and also on national tour as well as the touring productions of Calendar Girls and Thoroughly Modern Mille.”

Tickets from £21.50. Call the box office on 01323 442000.