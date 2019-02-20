Help clean up the beach with Mucky Mermaids

Join the Mucky Mermaids beach clean on Sunday February 24 from 11am.

All ages can take part in this regular event, this time meeting next to the inshore lifeboat station on Fishermans Green - by the tennis courts and public loos.

Mucky Mermaids is a group that meets on the last Sunday of every month. The beach changes every time and is advertised on the group FB page. Organiser Cheryl Foreman has ‘beach spotter guides’ for children to use and hides painted pebbles for them to find during the event. There are grabbers and bag hoops to borrow, or bring your own. Gardening/rubber gloves advised.

