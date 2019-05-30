Four shows to see in Eastbourne

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

ABBA tribute offers two hours of top pop music

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves.

Thank ABBA for the Music comes to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre for the ultimate party night on Thursday, June 6 (7.30pm).

Immerse yourself in a two-hour spectacular that captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most successful, iconic and entertaining live bands.

Featuring all of ABBA’s greatest hits, including ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Waterloo’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Take A Chance on Me’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ ‘Knowing Me Knowing You’, ‘Fernando’, ‘Super Trouper’ and more. With stunning costumes, a live band, interactive video projection, some tongue-in-cheek Swedish humour and, of course, ABBA’s spectacular trademark harmonies, this is the ultimate feel-good party show. ABBA and ’70s fancy dress is optional but encouraged.

Tickets £27. Call 01323 412000.

Join Del Boy and his pals in Phoney Fools and Horses

Head to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Tuesday, June 4 (7.30pm), to watch a cushty new theatre show – Phoney Fools and Horses.

A spokesperson said: “Del Boy is putting on a show at the Nag’s Head so that Raquel can sing. It stars Del Boy, Rodney, Boycie, Uncle Albert and Trigger.

“The first half of the show will have brilliant stand-up comedy, singers and dancers, followed by Phoney Fools and Horses in the second half.”

Tickets cost £5 from the box office. Call 01323 802020.

This is the first time this show has been performed in a theatre setting and it will be filmed to promote it to other venues.

Powerful falsetto and four part harmonies

The unforgettable sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are celebrated in the tribute show Bye Bye Baby, which comes to raise the roof of the Congress Theatre on Thursday, June 13 (7.30pm).

The American band, which first hit the charts nearly 60 years ago, were titans of their age and have gone onto capture the attention of a new generation of fans following the huge success of the Broadway and West End musical Jersey Boys.

This show features goose-bump inducing four part harmonies and powerful falsetto complete with energetic and stylish choreography.

Tickets £24.50-£26.50. Call 01323 412000.

Celebrating 50 years of Fleetwood Mac’s music

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac celebrate one of the best rock bands of all time at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Friday, June 7.

This new concert marks 50 years of the band and features a special blues set that pays tribute to the Peter Green era.

A spokesperson said: “Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.”

The concert starts at 8pm and tickets cost £26.50-£36.50. Call 01323 412000.