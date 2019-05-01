Fans queue in the early hours for Daniel O’Donnell tickets

Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell returns to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre this October; tickets went on sale on Saturday morning and eager fans queued from 4.15am to be first in line for the box office to open the doors!

While the early birds did indeed catch the best seats, there is still plenty of availability for those fans who were not in a position to take up the pole positions in the queue! Seats in all areas, and all price brackets, are still available but the box office team would strongly suggest booking tickets early!

This autumn concert at the newly refurbished Congress Theatre will feature Daniel’s greatest hits which will also feature Mary Duff.

International singing star Daniel O’Donnell is one of Ireland’s best known performers known across the world from Australia to Alaska. In this Gold Hits Tour he is back out on the road, seeing his fans and sharing his distinctive voice and stage presence.

His music has been described as a mix between Country and Irish folk and he has sold in excess of 10 million records during a solo career which spans 36 years and includes twenty Top 40 UK albums. Daniel O’Donnell at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Wednesday 2 October, 7.30pm, tickets priced from £37; call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk which now gives the option to print-tickets-at-home and choose your seat.