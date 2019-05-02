A lively and uplifting G&S classic - The Gondoliers

Eastbourne Gilbert & Sullivan Society begins a four-day run at the Devonshire Park Theatre from May 8-11 with a production of The Gondoliers.

This lively and uplifting show follows the fates of two carefree gondolier brothers whose lives get turned upside down by the shocking news that one of them has just become a king.

From the canals of 18th century Venice, the audience is transported to the fictional kingdom of Barataria, where the brothers must share the throne until it is discovered which is the rightful monarch.

The Gondoliers opened in December 1889 at the Savoy Theatre, and became one of the most popular of Gilbert & Sullivan’s works, still much-loved 130 years later. With its exotic Venetian setting, lively music and dancing, it is a fun show to perform.

Performances at 7.45pm, with 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday - booking on 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.