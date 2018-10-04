Eastbourne bonfire and fireworks on Saturday eve

Enjoy the noise, colour and atmosphere of Eastbourne Bonfire Society’s annual colourful procession on Saturday October 6.

The parade moves along the seafront with a giant bonfire and firework display as the finale.

Part of local tradition, it attracts other regional societies to the procession. Everyone is welcome and this is a free event.

At 7.15pm the first procession will move eastwards from The Crown & Anchor, at 8.45pm the second procession will move westwards from The Crown & Anchor, at 9.30pm there is the effigy and lighting of the bonfire, and the fireworks display at 9.45pm. Photo by Jon Rigby.

